Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 92.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

TR opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.34 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 11.62%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

