Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.0% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

BATS:PAPR opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $680.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

