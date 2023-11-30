Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

