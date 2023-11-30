Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,636 shares of company stock worth $70,420,734 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.84.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

