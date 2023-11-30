Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 148 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

OIH stock opened at $310.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.53 and a 200 day moving average of $317.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

