Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,914 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in THOR Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $116.31.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.