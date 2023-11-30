Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

