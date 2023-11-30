Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 191,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,328,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,589,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $6,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $196.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.08. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

