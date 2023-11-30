Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 594 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

