Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab stock opened at $188.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.57. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

