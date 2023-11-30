Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $685.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

