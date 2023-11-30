Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,323 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $44,842,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $134.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average is $137.63.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

