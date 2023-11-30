Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,771 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

