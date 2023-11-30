Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 29,607 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

