Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $990.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WNC shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

