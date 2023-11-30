iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,939,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 2,205,077 shares.The stock last traded at $90.59 and had previously closed at $90.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,178,000 after buying an additional 9,833,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after buying an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $223,373,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

