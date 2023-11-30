iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,939,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 2,205,077 shares.The stock last traded at $90.59 and had previously closed at $90.25.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
