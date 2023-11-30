Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.90. 1,643,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,479,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 921,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 855,516 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.