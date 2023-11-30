FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 270,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 182,865 shares.The stock last traded at $23.16 and had previously closed at $23.06.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

