Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.76

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 30468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $558.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 708,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.