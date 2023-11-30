O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

