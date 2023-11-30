O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

