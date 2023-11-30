O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $148.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $162.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.