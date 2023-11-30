O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

