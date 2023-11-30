O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,998 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

