O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 562.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 745,148 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $47,708,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.9 %

LW opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

