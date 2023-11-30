O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 149.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HII opened at $233.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $241.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,869 shares of company stock worth $863,199 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

