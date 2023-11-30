O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ferrari by 350.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 30.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RACE opened at $366.40 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $209.88 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.50.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.69.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

