O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $438.35 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $439.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore set a $475.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.94.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

