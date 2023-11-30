Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $17,115,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $16,490,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

