O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,798 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,744,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 495,249 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth $1,679,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 38.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

