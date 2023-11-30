O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Nordson by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordson stock opened at $232.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day moving average is $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

