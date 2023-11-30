O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

