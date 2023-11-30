O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gildan Activewear Price Performance
Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.
Gildan Activewear Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
