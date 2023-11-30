O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.