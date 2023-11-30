O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.