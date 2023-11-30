Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.69.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $366.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $209.88 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.50.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

