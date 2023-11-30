O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $109.61 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.