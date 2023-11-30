Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,826 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 98,585 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 310,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

SWAN opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

