Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 795,049 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.