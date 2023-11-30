Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $808.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $812.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $784.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

