Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $125.52 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.39.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

