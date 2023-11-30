Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

