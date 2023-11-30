Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,364 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.