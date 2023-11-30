B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 4,560 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

BSY stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BSY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

