August J. Troendle Sells 21,833 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,833 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.66, for a total value of $5,974,818.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,643,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,294,577.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MEDP opened at $271.98 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $287.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

