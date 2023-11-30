August J. Troendle Sells 21,833 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,833 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.66, for a total value of $5,974,818.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,643,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,294,577.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Medpace Stock Performance
MEDP opened at $271.98 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $287.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.76.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
