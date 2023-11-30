John C. Frey Buys 117,946 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) EVP John C. Frey bought 117,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,182,998.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,438 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,523.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $82,000.

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.