John C. Frey Buys 117,946 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) EVP John C. Frey bought 117,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,182,998.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,438 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,523.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
