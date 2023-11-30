B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $975,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 153,134 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 605.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 381,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 327,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

