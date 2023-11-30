Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 166,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Solo Brands by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:DTC opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $485.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.63. Solo Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solo Brands Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

