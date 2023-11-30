The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $25.22 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,365 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.77% of Independent Bank Group worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,000,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 127.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 115,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 91.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBTX. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

