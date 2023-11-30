Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Heritage Insurance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $5.70 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 6.0 %

HRTG opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $345.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $9.79.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

