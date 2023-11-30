Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.96% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBNK. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.63. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $25.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

